Newaygo High School to Close Monday After Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Newaygo High School will be closed on Monday, September 21st after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The elementary and middle school will remain open because the students do not ride the bus or have younger siblings.

Right now, the district was calling close contacts of the student who tested positive, and it says the health department will also make calls on Monday.

They haven’t said whether or not the building will be open for the rest of the week. That decision is set to be made Monday.