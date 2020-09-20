Frankfort Condo Association Withdraws Seawall Application After Community Outcry

A Northern Michigan beach town is banding together against the installation of a stone seawall along Lake Michigan.

A condo association in Frankfort wanted to put one up to mitigate shoreline erosion, but many community members fear the structure would hurt the beach.

The Bluffs Condominium Association applied for, then quickly withdrew, their request for an easement.

The seawall would have been put on a stretch of city owned beachfront. Now, everyone will have to figure out how to move forward while preserving one of Frankfort’s most cherished possessions.

“We’ve been here since the 1930’s and my grandfather walked that beach and my kids grew up on that beach and I want the beach preserved for the next generation,” said resident Julie Owens.

The city council may host a public discussion on shoreline preservation in the future.