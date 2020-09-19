Our Brothers Keeper Homeless Shelter Hosts Lucky Duck Fundraiser

A fundraiser for a local homeless shelter saw a good turnout Saturday morning.

Our Brothers Keeper homeless shelter hosted a lucky duck race at Mitchell Park in Big Rapids.

The shelter has made many structural improvements so that it’s adaptable for its guests during this time.

The race is helping the shelter continue to serve people throughout Lake, Osceola, Mecosta, and Newaygo county regions.

The shelter plans to open its doors on October 1 which is a month earlier than usual in order to help house people before the cold weather arrives.

For more information or to donate visit:

https://www.obkshelter.org/