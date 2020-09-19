One on One with the MI Attorney General: Dana Nessel Talks Election Security and Reflects on Justice Ginsberg’s Passing

The November election is just 45 days away and many Michigan voters will begin receiving their absentee ballots by the end of the month.

As the state approaches the election, Attorney General Dana Nessel is doubling down to inform, and dispel rumors, about voting and utilizing the absentee ballots.

She says the number on threat to election security is misinformation.

“When you hear things like ‘absentee ballots lead to fraud’ we know for a fact that that is inaccurate, it’s not true. Some of the stats that I know will show that point 00.3% of all votes cast are subject to any kind of fraud whatsoever. I mean, it’s infinitesimal, it barely ever happens,” said Nessel. “Any information they hear, anything that you hear that deters you from voting is probably not true.”

Nessel says robocalls have been going around telling voters their absentee ballots could be used to compromise personal information. She says this is simply false information.

“That is voter suppression, and it’s illegal we’re investigating that case,” said Nessel. “Absentee ballots aren’t just huge for democrats or for republicans, it’s for everybody, and especially in the day and age of COVID-19, and people wanting to be as safe as possible.”

She encouraged everyone to send misinformation they find to misinformation@michigan.gov or to use that address to verify things they read that they question. That address will direct them to truthful information.

Nessel encouraged absentee voters to turn or mail their ballots into their local clerks by mid-October to ensure they make it there with plenty of time.

She noted that with an expected influx in absentee ballots, tabulation will take longer and the state may not know all of the results right away.

“It’s going to be impossible to count all those ballots by the end of November 3, so it’s going to take a few extra days, but the important thing to remember is that it’s not how quick the results come back, it’s how accurate those results are,” she said.

In 9&10’s interview with AG Nessel, she also mourned the loss of trailblazing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday.

She says it was women like her who paved the way for future women in politics.

“Four women lawyers became most of the top officials in our state, We have women lawyers who are the governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and the Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. And I think we owe that large part, Bader Ginsburg and the legacy that she left behind,”