Michigan Officials Report 483 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 483 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 115,870 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,653 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of Sept. 18, 90,216 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines recovered as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

