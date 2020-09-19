Grand Traverse Health Department Lists 2 Lads Winery as Coronavirus Exposure Site

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has released a new coronavirus exposure site:

2 Lads Winery:

Monday, September 14 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“If you were present at this location during the listed time periods, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure, particularly if you were not wearing a mask or maintaining 6 foot distance from others. Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell,” the press release stated.