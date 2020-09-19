Ferris State University Professor Breaks Down Political Impact of Justice Ginsburg’s Passing

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday after battling metastatic cancer.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton.

Ginsburg spent her remaining years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing.

A large portion of her career was being an advocate for the advancement of gender equality and women’s rights.

Saturday, 9&10 News spoke with a professor from Ferris State University to understand how this could impact an upcoming presidential election.

“President Trump has obviously said ‘I’m going to fill her vacancy and he’s going to try to have someone fill her vacancy with a quote-un-quote ‘consistent’ conservative justice. Now this matters for a couple of reasons: on the most basic level, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been considered a consistent vote for ‘liberal’ or democratic issues,” said Dr. Christian Philip Peterson.