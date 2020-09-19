Clare County Sheriff’s Department Needs Help Finding Missing Man

The Clare County Sheriff Department is asking help in locating a missing man.

The man is 75-year-old Patrick Michael Metro.

He is described as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and a gray goatee.

He is believed to be driving a silver in color 2015 Ford Focus with Michigan Registration 8MJE63.

He was last heard from by family on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

If contact is made please call the Clare County Sheriff Department at 989-539-7166