Cedar River Waterways and Parks Projects Rededicates Community Bridge

Polka, the people, and the park— are all the things Cedar River Waterways and Park Project chairman, Ray Pleva says are the heartbeat of Cedar.

Pleva said, “To hear the concert, hear the music, and just socialize—that’s what it’s all about. A great community event.”

But the star of Saturday’s festivities is Cedar’s famous red bridge.

“The bridge is the focal point of our whole project and this serves as a pedestrian bridge 12 months out of the year. It’s a fishing bridge that you can see a lot of the youth fishing off of. And in the wintertime it’s used as a snowmobile bridge,” said Pleva.

The bridge is just the beginning of the Cedar River Waterways and Parks Project.

It has hopes of updating Cedar’s local park into a community hub.

Pleva says, “It’s a big kick off. Our whole project which is a $1,300,000 and we’re going to improve the waterway, the walkway, the fish habitat, a fire lane for the fire department, and a new kayak launch.”

It is a project that has attracted the attention of many.

“This is heritage. This is history. This is an opportunity for all of us to relive what’s been here for many many years. We thank the family that helped design the bridge and originally started. I just want to say that we are proud,” said Senator Curt VanderWall.

Pleva hopes today’s event shows people the possibilities that their park holds.