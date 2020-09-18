Virtual JOBfest

Northern Michigan Job Fair
Michael Ramsey,

Many have encountered employment challenges this year but 9&10 News is here to help: join us on the 9&10 News Facebook page Wednesday at 12:30PM, September 30th, for a streaming presentation and live event with prominent employers from across Northwestern Michigan! We are bringing the employers to you during this Virtual JOBfest, so there is no better time than now to explore new opportunities, evaluate your salary, commute distance, safety, and family financial goals.

Contact information will be available and employers ready to answer: get an immediate interview during Virtual JOBfest!

Follow us for updates on The Event Page leading up to the big day and join Virtual JOBfest live on the 9&10 News Facebook  page on September 30th, at 12:30PM.

Check out participating employers beforehand by clicking the logos below.

Proxy Northern Michigan Rv Jpeg Rlf Logo My Green Fills Bm Logo Cr Logo 5 Inch 01 (1) Crystallogo 2c LeartransMcdc Logo Natural Northern Foods Logo Pacenorth Logo Proxy Bay Area Transit JpegProxy Ua Local 85 JpegBc Logo Bcop Ol

Categories: Events, the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories