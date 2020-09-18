Village at Grand Traverse Commons Hosts Second Socially Distanced Craft Show

If you’re looking for a safe way to shop outdoors, a socially distanced craft show at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons could be the way to go.

Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the second craft show happening on the front lawn near the Cuppa Joe coffee shop. Vendors from across Michigan with everything from jewelry, art, and furniture will be on hand.

Village staff will also be monitoring the vending area to make sure there is a limited number of people inside. People are also required to wear masks and follow socially distanced guidelines.

If you would like more information about the craft show click here.