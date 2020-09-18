USDA Announces Additional Direct Assistance to Farmers Impacted by COVID-19

More money is coming to farmers impacted by market disruptions and other costs brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump says $14 billion will go to agricultural producers.

The money from the CARES Act and Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act will support crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy and other commodities.

There is a payment limit of $250,000 per person.

You must sign up to get some of the money.

Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program starts September 21 and is open through December 11.

