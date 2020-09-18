US to Ban TikTok, WeChat Downloads Starting Sunday

The U.S. plans to restrict access to the popular TikTok and WeChat apps starting Sunday.

The Commerce Department is enforcing President Donald Trump’s executive order against the apps, which are headquartered in China.

That means come Sunday, you will not be able to download the apps from an app store and updated versions of the apps will not be able to be downloaded.

The department also says it will be illegal to host internet traffic associated with WeChat starting Sunday.

The same action will take effect for TikTok on November 12.

The Trump administration claims the Chinese are maliciously collecting Americans’ personal data through the apps so much so that it’s a national security risk.