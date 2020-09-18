US Obesity Rate Hits New Record
The obesity rate in the U.S. hit a new record, according to the nonprofit organization Trust for America’s Health.
The report says the U.S. adult obesity rate now stands at 42.4%.
That’s the first time ever it passed the 40% mark.
The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise.
The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years to 19 years old are obese.
Obesity comes with serious health consequences, including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.