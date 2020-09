There are usually around two-dozen crew members on a freighter at any given time.

Of course, with that many people, food and supplies are needed.

The Ojibway Supply Boat in Sault Ste. Marie loads goods for the crew members while in motion, riding alongside the massive vessels.

Photojournalist Jim Lehocky shows us the Ojibway unloading items onto the Cason J. Callaway on the St. Marys River in this drone Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan.