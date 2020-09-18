Retiring Well: August Market Recap

It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster this year with uncertainty in the stock market.

For some extra guidance for your retirement plan, 9&10 News is the place to turn every weekend.

You can get tips and tricks to help you plan every Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on Retiring Well.

This week they’re talking about the market recap for August.

Although many people, even some of the experts, were expecting a quick market recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s definitely had its ups and downs.

“There is a huge disconnect happening between what’s underlying the economy, and the fundamentals of the economy as we call it, or what the market is doing. Completely two different things right now,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.