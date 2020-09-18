Possible COVID-19 Public Exposure Sites Identified on Mackinac Island

The LMAS District Health Department has identified several possible COVID-19 exposure sites on Mackinac Island.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Shepler’s Ferry

Sept. 11 – Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Great Turtle Brewery and Distillery, Mackinac Island

Sept. 12 – early afternoon. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Sea Biscuit, Mackinac Island

Sept. 12 –in the evening. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Milly’s on Main, Mackinac Island

Sept. 13 – early afternoon. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Yankee Rebel, Mackinac Island

Sept. 13 from 6:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

For a full list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites, click here.