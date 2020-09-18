PorchFest 2020: Performers Scheduled to Serenade Residents in Traverse City’s Central Neighborhood

This weekend local performers and musicians are taking to Traverse City porches hoping to serenade residents for free! Sunday, September 20th is the 2nd annual PorchFest event hosted by the Traverse City Central Neighborhood Association.

This event will give residents and tourists alike the opportunity to social distance, enjoy some great tunes, and hopefully some great fall weather! Marilyn Vlach, the organizer of this year’s event says, “The Central neighborhood is basically Fifth Street to 13th Street and Union to Division. The homes that are being used for porches and performance sites are all within that boundary area.”

The event is from 1-5 PM and there will be 38 performers scattered throughout the neighborhood.

To view a map and check out who will be performing, click here.