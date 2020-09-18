Northwestern Michigan College Unveils New Innovation Center

Northwestern Michigan College unveiled their brand new innovation center Friday morning.

Formerly known as West Hall, the building is more than 50 years old but has gotten a 21st century upgrade over the past few months.

The 54,000 square foot center will host flexible learning spaces, rooms for experiential and hands-on lessons, plus it will host campus safety, their radio station, their food court and library.

The $7 million project won the support of multiple politicians in the area and some were on hand to celebrate with the university at their ribbon cutting today.

Due to the coronavirus its occupancy is limited to half for right now.