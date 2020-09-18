MTM On the Road: Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with Schuberg’s Bar & Grill in Big Rapids

Friday is National Cheeseburger Day!

There is no better place to celebrate than Schuberg’s Bar & Grill in Big Rapids. They offer over 26 different burgers. Their motto is “Burgers: It’s what we do.”

From the Original “Schu-burger,” to the Hot Mess “Schu,” to the biggest burger in all of Mecosta County, Schuberg’s truly does have a burger for everyone.

Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Catie Emery got the lowdown on many of the burgers. Watch the video above to see more!

