Kids Learning Outside Through Grand Traverse Conservation District’s Homeschool Program

If your kids are learning from home, consider visiting the Boardman River Nature Center through the Grand Traverse Conservation District for a new program that gets them outside learning in a socially distanced atmosphere.

The staff at the nature center in Traverse City are hosting the outdoor homeschool program for kids to engage with other little ones while learning at the same time and appreciating the natural world.

Education and camp director for the Boardman River Nature Center, Taryn Carew says it’s a way to get kids’ actively learning in a safe environment with masks on, social distancing, and learning how to be future stewards of Northern Michigan outdoors.

Topics vary on the day and the program is happening throughout the week into the fall season. Spots are still open for parents to register the kids.

Click here to contact the Grand Traverse Conservation District and Boardman River Nature Center.