Judge Rules Michigan Must Count Absentee Ballots That Arrive Late

Friday, a judge cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan this November.

Under the ruling, envelopes postmarked by the eve of the Nov. 3 election are eligible to be counted, even if they show up days later.

Michigan law states absentee ballots must be received by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted, but a judge said Friday that flexibility is crucial in 2020 because of the coronavirus and chronic mail delays.

About 2.3 million ballots have already been requested for the November election.