Healthy Living: OCD During a Pandemic

About 1 in 50 people suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder, or OCD, repeatedly washing their hands or worrying that they’ve touched something or someone they shouldn’t have.

It’s behavior that may be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now clinical trials are looking at new treatments and therapies to bring these deep-seated compulsions under control.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that health care providers continue to serve patients with OCD during the pandemic by implementing telehealth appointments and services where possible.