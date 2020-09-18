Governor’s Office Clears Confusion on Public Gathering Restrictions

The ever-changing restrictions in Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 have led to confusion in almost every sector.

But this week, some conflicting information from the state is confusing to wedding venues and meeting places.

Late last week, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order bringing the capacity of indoor crowds to just 10.

That included the Traverse City and Upper Peninsula regions, despite being in phase five of the MI Safe Start Plan.

Early this week, an amendment was made to put phase five regions back at a 250 person indoor capacity.

A new executive order has not been posted on the state website, but the website says the limit is 250 people.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader went directly to the governor’s office on Friday to clear things up.

Her spokesperson says the limit in the UP and Traverse City regions is 25% of capacity or 250 people, whichever is smaller.

That’s the final word from the state as we head into this weekend.