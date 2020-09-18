Federal Judge Blocks Michigan’s Ban on Transporting Voters to Polls

A federal judge says Michigan’s ban on taking voters to the polls is illegal and conflicts with U.S. election law.

The decision comes from a federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump.

The judge says people can now hire drivers to take voters to polling places.

The ban had been in place since 1895 until challenged in court.

The judge separately rejected another challenge to the state’s restrictions on helping people apply for absentee ballots.