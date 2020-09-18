Europe COVID-19 Cases Rise Again

The World Health Organization is issuing a stark warning to Europe as cases begin to soar once again.

They say weekly cases right now have exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March.

More than half of European countries have reported an increase in new cases greater than 10% in the past two weeks.

In the United Kingdom, there has been talk of a second lockdown. But the U.K.’s health minister says that is not something his department has discussed.

Health experts say it is key to keep case numbers down before winter for what could be an especially bad flu season.