EGLE Issues Emergency Work Order for Edenville Dam

The state issued an emergency order to Boyce Hydro Power to make critical repairs to the Edenville Dam in Gladwin County.

The dam failed after heavy rains in May, causing catastrophic flooding in Midland and Gladwin Counties.

Boyce Hydro owns the dam.

Since it failed, the Tobacco River is not following its natural path.

Because of that, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says it’s hard to temporarily repair the M-30 causeway, which was destroyed during the flooding and say it’s also hurting natural resources in the now dry riverbeds.

Without repairs, they say those living downstream could face more flooding come spring.

The state ordered Boyce to begin construction by October 19.