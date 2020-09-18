Celebrate Service Game to Air on Local 32, VUit

The annual rivalry game between the Titans and the Trojans will kick off soon.

This year’s game might look a little different, but the energy and support from the community is the strongest it’s ever been.

Normally, this rivalry game sees both of the stands packed.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic, only two friends or family members per player are able to come to the game.

But, with the game now being televised and streamed everyone will be able to enjoy this exciting matchup.

“I think it’s pretty special even if they can’t be there, they can still watch. And I think what’s great even more so, family members that aren’t even in Traverse City are going to be able to be in California, Florida or Texas and still be able to watch the game,” said Greg Vaughan, Traverse City West Football Coach.

The players are just as excited as the coaches.

Traverse City Central Senior Ryan Roystan said, “It’s extremely cool. I was just talking with my grandparents, like you know, for 18 years I’ve been sitting with them for Saturdays and Sundays watching college and pros, and now it’s going to be me and my buddies on that big screen. Obviously we’d rather have it normal but we’re just going to make the best of the situation.

You can watch the game live on Local 32 or a live stream of the game on the free VUit app, on 9&10 Plus or on MISportsNow.com.

Live coverage starts at 6:55 p.m.