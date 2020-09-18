Campaign Trail Heads to Battleground States

We have less than 50 days until November’s election, and both nominees are hitting some of the most contested battleground states.

Friday, both President Trump and Joe Biden will head to Minnesota for their first day of early voting.

Thursday, the president made his fifth stop in Wisconsin for a rally.

President Trump became the first Republican to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984 election.

The president urged Wisconsinites to vote for him, saying his political opposition won’t work for them like he will.

“Joe Biden devoted his entire career to offshoring Wisconsin jobs, outsourcing your factories, throwing open your borders, dragging us into endless ridiculous foreign wars and surrendering your children’s future to China,” the president said.

While the president was in Wisconsin, former Vice President Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania on Thursday—another major battleground.

Biden took voters’ questions at a drive-in televised town hall. He explained how he would address the pandemic to the people would be different.

“All the way back in March I was calling for us to have for the need to have masks, have the president stand and tell us what’s going on, but he knew it. He knew it and did nothing. It’s close to criminal,” Biden said.

Thursday night’s event was the first time Biden faced live, unscripted questions from voters since he won the Democratic nomination.