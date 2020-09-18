Vaccine Maker Pfizer Says it’s Adapting Clinical Trials to Finish Before Elections

The vaccine race has now been kicked into overdrive as pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it’s going to adapt its clinical trials to finish before elections.

It comes just one day after the director of the centers for disease control and prevention warned against accelerated trials.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, are now saying it’ll probably submit its vaccine for approval by the end of October.

Another top vaccine candidate, Moderna, said vaccine trials won’t be done until November. But now they say they are feeling the pressure to deliver earlier.

Many experts believe these accelerated trials could scare people away.

Medical Analyst Dr. Leanna Wen says, “It makes people who are not by any means vaccine skeptics, normally—it makes them skeptical of the vaccine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “If you have a vaccine that is highly effective and not enough people get vaccinated you’re not going to realize the full, important effect of having a vaccine.”

Despite 23 states seeing a rise in cases, the U.S. did see some positive news recently. The CDC says the goal is to see less than 5% of coronavirus tests come back positive.

Last week, the country was at 4.7%.