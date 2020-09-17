West Coast Residents Flee Smoke From Devastating Fires

Fear of smoke, not necessarily of fire, is causing thousands to leave their homes.

Fires on the west coast continue to pump dangerous smoke into the air and it’s creating major health concern. Some parts of northern Oregon and Washington are starting to see a major rise in business as many search for fresh air.

Oregon resident Garron Lamoreau went with his family to Florence, where the air quality is nine times better than in Eugene and Springfield.

Talking about the baby in his arms, Lamoreau said, “He was starting to cough a little. We have filters in the home, but do you just worry with a little guy like this—that he’s doing some damage to his lungs—so we’ll just stay here (Florence) and spend the day here until it’s time to go home.”

Many health experts are concerned for the long term impacts of the smoke even after the fires have been put out. In the last week, three out of 10 emergency room trips in Oregon have been air-quality related.