Washtenaw Co. Deputy Shot, Barricaded Gunman Declared Dead

A deputy is recovering after being shot and one man is dead after an hours-long standoff.

It all started when the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a man with a gun who started throwing rocks at a father and son doing lawn work.

Things quickly escalated when deputies got there.

The man barricaded himself in his home and began shooting at police, hitting a sheriff’s deputy.

After an hours-long standoff, the man was found dead inside the home. Police have not said how he died.

The deputy is in stable condition.