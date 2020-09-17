Washtenaw Co. Deputy Shot, Barricaded Gunman Declared Dead
A deputy is recovering after being shot and one man is dead after an hours-long standoff.
It all started when the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a man with a gun who started throwing rocks at a father and son doing lawn work.
Things quickly escalated when deputies got there.
The man barricaded himself in his home and began shooting at police, hitting a sheriff’s deputy.
After an hours-long standoff, the man was found dead inside the home. Police have not said how he died.
The deputy is in stable condition.