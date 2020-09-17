Upcoming Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories Could Be Harmful to Gardens

Upcoming freeze warnings and frost advisories could spell trouble for your garden.

We spoke with Garden Goods in Traverse City to make sure your plants are ready.

They tell us some things you can do is cover your tender flowers, especially vegetables, and try to avoid using just plastic.

They also say to pay attention to cloud cover at night.

“If it’s nice and cloudy at night, sometimes that’s good because the cooler nights happen when the skies are very clear, but the cloud cover gives us nice warm temperatures closer to the ground,” said Robin Smillie, General Manager.

Another thing you can do is bring your house plants closer to the house or under your porch over hang.