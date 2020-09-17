Troopers Chase Down, Arrest Downstate Man Fleeing From Crash in Osceola Co.

Troopers say they had to chase down a downstate man who ran away after a crash in Osceola County—and while he was running, he threw something.

The vehicle had just crashed near Edge Drive and 85th Ave. in Evart Township when the man took off running.

Troopers ran after him and arrested him. They say the bag the man threw is suspected to contain meth.

The MSP post in Mount Pleasant says the man is a 48-year-old from Blanchard. He was wanted on warrants in Osceola and Mecosta Counties, had a suspended driver’s license, his vehicle did not have insurance and it had an unlawful plate.