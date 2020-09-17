Traverse City Tourism Works with Businesses to Better Understand Executive Orders

Traverse City Tourism spoke with us about the confusion many have had over the governor’s recent executive order.

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order last Friday which limited indoor gatherings across the state to just 10 people.

The state’s coronavirus FAQ website was updated to specify that indoor events in Regions 6 and 8 could proceed with 250 guests or fewer.

Traverse City Tourism says over the last week they’ve had several partners asking for clarification about the executive order.

Traverse City Tourism President, Trevor Tkach, says it’s important for the issue to be sorted out during such a crucial time for some businesses.

Tkach said, “There was a lot of concern because business is so critical at this time of year for Northern Michigan. After Labor Day we tend to see less leisure travel and we depend more on group business.”

Traverse City Tourism says they’re working with businesses to make sure they’re ready for whatever new rules come down from the state.