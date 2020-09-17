High School Football Fans Excited for Return of Games in Traverse City

Even though the number of fans at Thirlby Field may have been reduced, fans were still eager to show up on Thursday to cheer on the TC West and Central JV football teams.

But TC Central student, Remy Soper, says COVID-19 protocols have changed their student section.

Soper says, “It honestly looks really weird without any spectators. It’s just football players out here. Honestly, it’s just not the same.”

Because of protocols teams are limiting the number of tickets given out for each game, leaving some family members to watch the game from outside of the stadium.

Grandparent and spectator, Louis Murray says, “There’s only a couple per family. Ya know, the parents go in first and we’re grandparents so we’re here because we’re interested. We want to watch and we’re excited for the kids.”

But says this doesn’t stifle his joy.

“You have to keep your distance and stuff but you can still see the excitement in people and you can hear the crowd when things happen,” said Murray.

TC West student, Dominic Radmund, says that Thursday’s game gives the glimmer of hope that other students may get a shot at their sports seasons.

Radmund said, “Definitely just happy that our community can at least have something to look forward to in school sports and in general.”

Despite the distance, students are happy to be back.

“It’s gives me a lot of joy actually. To see everyone kind of getting back together and actually seeing each other for once in a while,” said Soper.

After Thursday’s game, crews will get the stadium ready for Friday’s socially distanced Patriot game.