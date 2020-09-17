Spectators Limited at High School Football Games Depending on Region

This week, high school football teams take the field, kicking off the highly anticipated season, but for some spectators, the season’s going to look a little different this year in regards to attendance.

The Athletic Director for Beal City Public Schools, Aarron Butkovich, says he’s ready for those Friday night lights:

“To start the year, from where we were two weeks ago, the excitement level is extremely high, to take that even a step further, personally I have a freshman on the team. It’s an extreme level of excitement in my own home.”

However, Butkovich says not everyone will be able to watch.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) says schools in phase five can allow up to 500 people at the game, giving about five tickets per player

For schools in phase four, however, tickets are limited to two.

“We have a unique situation in the Highland Conference, we have literally half of our schools are in region six and the half are down here in phase four situation,” says Butkovich.

Although Manton is in phase five, this week’s game at Pine River, in phase four, cuts their spectators down to two per player.

Manton Athletic Director Scott Bender says, “Tomorrow night our varsity kind of takes the hit down in Pine River because they’re only allowed two tickets, where if they were playing at our place, they would have been able to have five people.”

Bender says figuring out tickets is worth it because it means the kids get to play:

“Whether there’s no fans, two fans or five fans; as long as we get the kids out there participating, improving their mental health and having fun on a Friday night, that’s what it’s all for.”