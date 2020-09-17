Second Amendment Supporters Rally at State Capitol

It was a heavily armed day in Lansing as Second Amendment supporters crowded around the State Capitol.

Back in April, thousands of protesters filled the Capitol building, speaking out against Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.

Many of them were armed and it lead some legislators to ask the Capitol Commission to ban weapons in the building.

This week the commission decided not to act.

This opened the door for today’s Second Amendment March, an annual event on Constitution Day.

“It just reignites what we already feel about our liberties and our constitution,” says Deb Amerson of Grand Rapids, “And about how this country was founded.”

A well armed crowd took to the State Capitol lawn today to make themselves heard.

“So they know we’re out here because we don’t want them to start stripping our rights from us,” says Rick Foreman, Colonel of the Michigan Home Guard.

That right being the right to bear arms. Some with semi automatic rifles, some with pistols.

“ I came here last year with him not owning a firearm or CPL,” says Faith O’Brien of Grand Rapids, “This year it’s really nice to be able to exercise that right>”

Rallies like this have come under scrutiny, as excessive and dangerous. The sight of the heavily armed protesters making people uneasy on state property.

“Do some of these people look more threatening than others? Probably. Do they intend to be a threat to a common citizen? No,” says Amerson, “They are here to protect themselves, their family and our country.”

These advocates feel consistently threatened to have their guns taken away and that’s why so many are here, less than 7 weeks from Election Day.

“Anytime that there’s a presidential election, there is a sense of uncertainty,” says Rick Ector, creator of Legally Armed In Detroit, “Depending on what person wins the election, there may be upcoming legislation against firearm ownership.”

Thursday’s rally also included a march of more than 1,000 of the supporters making their way around the capitol complex.