Sault Ste Marie Sees Less Visitors Due to Film Festival Cancellation

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is a little quieter this week without one of its major festivals.

The city was supposed to be celebrating the annual Soo Film Festival this week.

The festival takes place at the historic Soo Theatre and brings in tourists from all over.

It was cancelled back in July, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an already tough year, local businesses say they have noticed the film festivals absence.

The Simply Soo Gift Shop says their numbers are down this week compared to last year.

“Yeah, last year it would’ve been way more busy, more people on the street, more cars coming up, more people from downstate, and definitely a lot of Canadians coming across the river. We definitely saw a loss in sales,” said Nikos Jokinen, Co-Owner of Simply Soo Gift Shop.

The store says that the year has actually been better than anticipated after the shutdown but they are definitely missing the boost in sales the festival would have brought.