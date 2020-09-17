Sally Downgraded to Tropical Depression, National Guard Helps Florida Pick Up The Pieces

Sally has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it’s still causing major problems for people in the Gulf Coast.

Heavy rain and winds have continuously pounded the area, and it’s bringing some major flooding.

The storm made landfall early Wednesday morning in Alabama.

The storm continues to lose strength as it moves further inland, but the region is not out of the woods yet.

Some areas in Florida have seen 30 inches of rain and it is still continuing to pour.

Along with the rain, the storm brought wind gusts of more than 100 mph, ripping through homes and entire apartment buildings.

Florida has activated 500 National Guard troops to help in Sally’s aftermath.

The storm is expected to move slowly through southeast Alabama and then into north central Georgia.