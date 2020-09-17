Michigan Jobless Claims Continue to Drop

The U.S. Labor Department is out with another weekly unemployment claims report.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans file for first-time unemployment benefits each week, but numbers in the U.S. are improving slightly.

Nationwide, 860,000 Americans filed for the first time last week.

The Labor Department says that’s down from the previous week’s adjusted total.

Tens of millions of Americans have filed jobless claims since the beginning of March.

But weekly numbers are still way down from the peak in the last week of March, which was more than 6 million.

While thousands of Michiganders continue to file for first-time unemployment benefits each week, numbers continue to improve.

Just over 17,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the state last week.

That’s pretty close to the previous week’s total, a decrease of 452 claims.

Statewide unemployment claims are far below the peak number of claims filed, which came the week of April 4. That’s when more than 388,000 people in Michigan filed for unemployment benefits.