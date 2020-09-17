Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Boy Drowned While Tubing on Lake Huron

A man has been charged after a 5-year-old boy drowned while tubing on Lake Huron without a life jacket.

Back on August 9, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the boy fell into the water while tubing on Lake Huron’s Duncan Bay without a life jacket.

Thursday Willem Vantielen turned himself in and was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

The sheriff’s office says Vantielen was the driver of the boat when the boy fell off and drowned.

He will be back in court for a preliminary exam on September 28.