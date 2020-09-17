Isabella Co. Sheriff Identifies Lake Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash South of Farwell

In this update, we now know the name of the motorcyclist who died at an intersection south of Farwell earlier this week.

The Isabella County Sheriff says his name was John Williams, age 74.

It happened just before noon on Tuesday at the intersection of Vandecar Road and Herrick Roads.

Williams was driving his motorcycle north on Vandecar Road when a pickup truck pulled out in front of him.

Williams, a Lake resident, died at the scene. The man driving the pickup truck was not injured.