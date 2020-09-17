Hook & Hunting: Antlerless Firearm Season

With hunting season right around the corner, hunters are taking to the woods this weekend to get a little early season hunt in.

Early antlerless firearm season opens this weekend for the Lower Peninsula on Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Hunters can harvest any antlerless deer using a valid license or permit.

During this season, you may only harvest an animal on private land.

Experts say it’s a great way to see deer that might not be there come November

“If you have an agricultural area, those deer may move from the area were they are eating crops all summer, and by the time November comes around they may not be there on the same parcel they were they are causing damage,” said Vernon Richardson, Wildlife Biologist.

Tags are available over the counter at select stores or can be purchased online.