Grant Me Hope: Omario

Sports, video games, and cooking is the perfect recipe for fun for 15-year-old Omario. We learn more about him in this edition of Grant Me Hope.

He’s a sweet kid who loves spending time outside. He enjoys going for adventurous rides on his BMX, and has won trophies being a BMX biker. In addition to his well-rounded athletic abilities, Omario has a green belt in karate.

He is looking for a family who is understanding and gives him the freedom to spend time outside. It’s a plus if the family has a dog!

To learn more about Omario and the adoption process, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.