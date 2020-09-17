Gaylord Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Causing Deadly Crash

State police say a Gaylord man killed a Vanderbilt woman when he crashed his car while drunk.

State police say the crash happened just after midnight in Corwith Township.

Troopers say 22-year-old Brittany Poirier had already passed away when they got there, and the driver was nowhere to be found.

The investigation led troopers to the Gaylord man’s home.

They found him with visible injuries and blood on his clothes and body.

Troopers arrested the man for driving drunk causing death, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of a deadly crash, among other things.

We’ll bring you an update both on-air and online when he’s charged.