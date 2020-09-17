Ford to Build Electric Truck Plant Downstate, Add 300 Jobs

Ford Motor Company unveiled plans to build a $700 million plant downstate that would build the first all-electric F-150 pickup truck.

The new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn will see 300 more jobs as part of the project.

It will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 powerboost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

The F-150 is the nation’s best-selling vehicle.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said the plant “mirrors the story of America and American manufacturing.”

Production at the new plant is scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022.