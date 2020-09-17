Chippewa County Man Arrested in South Dakota Child Porn Investigation

Police arrested a Chippewa County man for child porn in an investigation that started hundreds of miles away.

Waylon Staricha is charged with having child sexually abusive material.

It started Wednesday when state police in Sault Sainte Marie got a request to help investigators in South Dakota.

Troopers say Staricha was from South Dakota, but recently moved to the Rudyard area.

They arrested him Wednesday.

Staricha was released on bond with a tether.

He will be back in court October 1.