Camp Quality Michigan Hosts Virtual 5k During Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

The volunteer coordinator for Camp Quality USA Michigan, Breann VanKuren has been connecting with children and their families who are battling cancer for over 13 years.

“I started volunteering because we all have our stories with cancer,” said VanKuren. “People we love have been affected by it”. Through volunteering, VanKuren has been able to touch so many lives including a camper named, Molly. “She was my best friend for five years, and then she lost her battle with cancer in 2015”.

Camp Quality USA can be found all over the nation. – VanKuren is involved with their Michigan chapter. “Camp Quality USA is a nonprofit organization that helps children with cancer, and their families, through such a difficult time,” VanKuren explained. “Through our camp, they can have a great time and experience some normalcy”.

The camp is free to the children and their families, but they rely on outside funding for support. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Camp Quality USA Michigan had to put a few fundraisers on hold making it a little more difficult to do their mission.

To help ease that tension, VanKuren recently started a virtual 5k in the hopes of raising funds during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Anywhere and anytime throughout the remainder of September, you can be a “hero” and join the Camp Quality’s Go Gold for the Kids 5k.

Registration is free. T-Shirts and medals are available for purchase, and donations are encouraged.

You can sign up for Camp Quality’s Go Gold for the Kids 5k here.

Click here for more about Camp Quality USA Michigan.