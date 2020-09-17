Call About Suspicious Parked Car in Antrim County Results in 3 Arrests

A call about a suspicious parked car led to the arrests of three people in Antrim County.

Last Friday night, troopers say they approached Ronald Breithaupt, Michelle Zattlin, and a Traverse City man along the side of Scholl Road near Maple Avenue.

They say Breithaupt had suspected meth, while Zattlin had illegally obtained someone else’s prescription medications.

Breithaupt and Zattlin face felony possession charges, Zattlin as a habitual offender.

Troopers say the Traverse City man was driving with open alcohol and was violating his license restrictions.

His name will be released after he’s arraigned next month.